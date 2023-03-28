Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,328,020.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $1,315,099.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,357,997.10.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total transaction of $1,356,791.14.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,047.70.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,402,445.34.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,420,276.32.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $1,510,551.04.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22.

On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $1,447,841.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.26. The company had a trading volume of 991,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $318.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.97.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Atlassian by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,463,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

