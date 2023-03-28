Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(1.65)-$(1.51) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.92). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. 19,073,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,258,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

