Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $296,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,622,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

