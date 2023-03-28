Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $591,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lowered its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.16% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 419,367 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 132,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,186,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,467,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $48.63.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

