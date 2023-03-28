Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS EFG opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $84.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.