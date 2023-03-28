Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,132,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,162,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.10% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

