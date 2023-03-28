Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,183 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,376.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after buying an additional 840,772 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 591,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 183.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 371,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 240,476 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,057,000. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.4% in the third quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

