Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $27.57 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 949,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

