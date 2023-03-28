Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,052,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,157 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $56,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RLY opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $593.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.