Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,517 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $35,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,013 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,760 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,532,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,359,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 769,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,676,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FPE stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

