Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Equinix by 63,515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.94.

Equinix Stock Up 0.9 %

Equinix stock opened at $687.62 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $706.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $475,423.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

