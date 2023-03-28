Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 821 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGLV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $147.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.