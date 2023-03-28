Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $17.47 Million Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 426,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 3.39% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,514,000 after acquiring an additional 614,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 309.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 357,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 179.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 266,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 226.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 164,378 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 122,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $459.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

