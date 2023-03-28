MOBLAND Price Tops $0.0026 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $271,754.43 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

