Mogo (TSE:MOGO) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Eight Capital

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mogo from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:MOGO opened at C$0.86 on Friday. Mogo has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$3.94. The stock has a market cap of C$64.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.