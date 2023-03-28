Mondi plc (MONDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.98 on May 30th

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.9769 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Mondi Price Performance

MONDY stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Mondi has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MONDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.62) to GBX 1,823 ($22.40) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($19.66) to GBX 1,475 ($18.12) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,699.50.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

