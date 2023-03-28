Monero (XMR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $85.46 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $85.46 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $154.25 or 0.00565996 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,252.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00325243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00073681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.93 or 0.00443741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,258,449 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.