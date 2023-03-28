Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Invests $808,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,265,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,953 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 750,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 83,884 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 480,648 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 524,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 467,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,359 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.04. 13,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

