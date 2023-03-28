Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 14th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EDD opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

