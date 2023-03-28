Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 14th

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDDGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EDD opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.