Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,596 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.07. 182,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,053. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

