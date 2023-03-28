Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 110,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

