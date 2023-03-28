Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Insider Activity

Corning Price Performance

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.