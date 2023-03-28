Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,547,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

