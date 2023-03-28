Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 603 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America makes up 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after purchasing an additional 296,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PKG opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

