Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $369.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

