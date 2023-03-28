Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

TGT opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.41. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

