Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

