Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

