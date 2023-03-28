Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

