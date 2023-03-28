Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

