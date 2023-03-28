Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 6,475 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

