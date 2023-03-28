Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,043,000 after buying an additional 111,152 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.09.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

