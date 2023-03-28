Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
AMD stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Stories
