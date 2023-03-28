Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 67,240 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $720,000.

Trading Down 0.1 %

VUSB opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01.

Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

