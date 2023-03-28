Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

