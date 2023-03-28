National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,106.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.87) to GBX 1,100 ($13.52) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,070 ($13.15) in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after acquiring an additional 239,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Grid by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 131,545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Up 0.5 %

National Grid Company Profile

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

