National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stake Lifted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of National Instruments worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in National Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $15,710,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

