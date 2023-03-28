Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $117.27

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $117.27 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00153133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00074163 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00042495 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00043884 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003681 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,796,715 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

