nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $476-483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.98 million. nCino also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,318. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. nCino has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of nCino by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.