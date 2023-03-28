Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLLSF shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nel ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

