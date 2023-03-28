Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, February 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Nemetschek Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NEM opened at €57.78 ($62.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 12 month high of €94.78 ($101.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

