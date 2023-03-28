Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading 5% Higher

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.76. 134,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 724,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218 in the last three months. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

