Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2322 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12.

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. 13,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTOIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

