NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $356.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.64. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $370.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

