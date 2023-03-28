Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NEWTZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.18.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

