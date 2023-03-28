NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 278.85%.

NEXGEL Trading Down 5.0 %

NEXGEL stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. NEXGEL has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEXGEL

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of NEXGEL as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

