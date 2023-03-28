Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS NNCHY remained flat at $45.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. Nissan Chemical has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

