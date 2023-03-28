Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

