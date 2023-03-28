Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Coverage Initiated at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nordea Equity Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

NHYDY stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

