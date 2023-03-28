Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.30

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NAR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 41 ($0.50). 24,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.55. The firm has a market cap of £11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,075.00 and a beta of -0.06. Northamber has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.80).

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

