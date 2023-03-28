Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.30

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northamber Stock Performance
NAR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 41 ($0.50). 24,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.55. The firm has a market cap of £11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,075.00 and a beta of -0.06. Northamber has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.80).
About Northamber
